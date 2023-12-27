When the Seattle Kraken face off against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, will Vince Dunn score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Dunn stats and insights

  • In five of 35 games this season, Dunn has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Flames this season, he has scored one goal on seven shots.
  • On the power play he has two goals, plus nine assists.
  • Dunn's shooting percentage is 7.2%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are conceding 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Dunn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Ducks 3 1 2 22:08 Away W 3-2
12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:14 Away W 2-1
12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 23:41 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 22:47 Home L 3-2 SO
12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:41 Home W 7-1
12/12/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:33 Home W 4-0
12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:59 Home L 3-0
12/9/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 29:00 Home L 4-3 OT
12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 23:07 Home L 2-1
12/4/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 25:06 Away L 4-2

Kraken vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

