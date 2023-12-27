Washington County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Washington County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Glencoe High School at Winston Churchill High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aloha High School at Dallas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Dallas, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
