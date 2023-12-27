Yanni Gourde and the Seattle Kraken will play the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 27, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Gourde in the Kraken-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Yanni Gourde vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Gourde Season Stats Insights

Gourde's plus-minus this season, in 17:59 per game on the ice, is -7.

Gourde has a goal in four games this year through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Gourde has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year over 35 games played, with multiple points in two games.

In seven of 35 games this year, Gourde has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gourde's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Gourde has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Gourde Stats vs. the Flames

On the defensive side, the Flames are giving up 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's -9 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 35 Games 5 12 Points 4 4 Goals 1 8 Assists 3

