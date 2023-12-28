Baker County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Baker County, Oregon today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Baker County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Four Rivers Community School at Pine Eagle High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: North Powder, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker High School at Klamath Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Stayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.