Clackamas County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Clackamas County, Oregon? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cottage Grove High School at Gladstone High School
- Game Time: 10:30 PM PT on December 27
- Location: Stayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bend Sr High School at Clackamas High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Albany High School at Canby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Canby, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
