Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Clackamas County, Oregon? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cottage Grove High School at Gladstone High School

Game Time: 10:30 PM PT on December 27

10:30 PM PT on December 27 Location: Stayton, OR

Stayton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Bend Sr High School at Clackamas High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 28

6:00 PM PT on December 28 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

South Albany High School at Canby High School