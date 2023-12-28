Deschutes County, Oregon has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Caldera High School at Forest Grove High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 28

3:00 PM PT on December 28 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Bend Sr High School at Clackamas High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 28

6:00 PM PT on December 28 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Crook County High School at Mountain View High School