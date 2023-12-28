Grant County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Grant County, Oregon today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sherman High School at Prairie City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Prairie City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.