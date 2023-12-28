Hood River County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Hood River County, Oregon today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Hood River County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lebanon High School at Hood River Valley High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Hood River, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
