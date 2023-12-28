Jackson County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Jackson County, Oregon today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McNary High School at Crater High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.