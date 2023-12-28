The Portland Trail Blazers, Jerami Grant included, take on the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 130-113 win against the Kings, Grant tallied 13 points.

Below we will look at Grant's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 22.0 20.7 Rebounds 4.5 3.7 3.3 Assists 2.5 2.5 2.8 PRA -- 28.2 26.8 PR -- 25.7 24 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.2



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Grant has made 7.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 16.1% of his team's total makes.

Grant is averaging 6.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Grant's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.6 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 102.4 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

Allowing 123.2 points per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Spurs are ranked 28th in the league, giving up 46.3 rebounds per contest.

The Spurs are the 29th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 28.7 assists per contest.

The Spurs are the worst squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Jerami Grant vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 28 3 2 2 1 1 0 12/14/2022 35 18 4 2 2 1 1 11/15/2022 37 29 8 1 6 0 1

