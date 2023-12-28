Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Klamath County, Oregon. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Klamath County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Baker High School at Klamath Union High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 28
  • Location: Stayton, OR
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.