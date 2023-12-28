Linn County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you live in Linn County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Linn County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lebanon High School at Hood River Valley High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Hood River, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Santiam Junior Senior High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Mill City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westside Christian High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Harrisburg, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Albany High School at Canby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Canby, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
