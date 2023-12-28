If you live in Linn County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Linn County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lebanon High School at Hood River Valley High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 28

3:00 PM PT on December 28 Location: Hood River, OR

Hood River, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Santiam Junior Senior High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 28

4:00 PM PT on December 28 Location: Mill City, OR

Mill City, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Westside Christian High School at Harrisburg High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 28

6:45 PM PT on December 28 Location: Harrisburg, OR

Harrisburg, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

South Albany High School at Canby High School