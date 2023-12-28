Marion County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:36 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Marion County, Oregon, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Marion County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshfield High School at Stayton High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 28
- Location: Stayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gervais High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Jefferson, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McNary High School at Crater High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Regis High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Lowell, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Joseph Charter School at Crosshill Christian School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Turner, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
