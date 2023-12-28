Thursday's game between the Oregon State Beavers (10-0) and the Morgan State Bears (4-8) at Gill Coliseum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-47 and heavily favors Oregon State to secure the victory. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 28.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Beavers claimed a 77-65 win against Texas Tech.

Oregon State vs. Morgan State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Oregon State vs. Morgan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon State 81, Morgan State 47

Oregon State Schedule Analysis

On December 21, the Beavers captured their best win of the season, a 77-65 victory over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, a top 100 team (No. 59), according to our computer rankings.

Oregon State has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

The Beavers have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (three).

Oregon State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-65 over Texas Tech (No. 59) on December 21

80-52 at home over Santa Clara (No. 66) on December 15

63-56 at home over Villanova (No. 67) on November 12

78-58 at home over Jackson State (No. 104) on December 9

76-52 at home over Western Kentucky (No. 127) on December 2

Oregon State Leaders

Raegan Beers: 18.7 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 68.8 FG%

18.7 PTS, 11.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.2 BLK, 68.8 FG% Talia van Oelhoffen: 11.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

11.2 PTS, 5.5 AST, 44.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Kelsey Rees: 9.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 54.8 FG%, 54.2 3PT% (13-for-24)

9.5 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 54.8 FG%, 54.2 3PT% (13-for-24) Timea Gardiner: 8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.2 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40)

8.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.2 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (18-for-40) AJ Marotte: 8.6 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (14-for-31)

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers' +225 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.4 points per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 57.9 per contest (71st in college basketball).

