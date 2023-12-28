Thursday's contest that pits the UCLA Bruins (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) at Gill Coliseum has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-67 in favor of UCLA. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on December 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Oregon State vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 69, Oregon State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon State vs. UCLA

Computer Predicted Spread: UCLA (-2.7)

UCLA (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 136.1

Oregon State's record against the spread this season is 4-6-0, and UCLA's is 3-6-0. A total of seven out of the Beavers' games this season have hit the over, and two of the Bruins' games have gone over.

Oregon State Performance Insights

The Beavers' +27 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.5 points per game (261st in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per outing (131st in college basketball).

The 36.5 rebounds per game Oregon State averages rank 190th in college basketball, and are 1.4 more than the 35.1 its opponents pull down per contest.

Oregon State makes 5.5 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents (7.4).

The Beavers rank 268th in college basketball with 90.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 134th in college basketball defensively with 87.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Oregon State forces 12.5 turnovers per game (146th in college basketball) while committing 12.6 (253rd in college basketball play).

