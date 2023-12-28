How to Watch Oregon State vs. UCLA on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:19 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UCLA Bruins (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will be looking to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It will air at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Oregon State Stats Insights
- The Beavers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
- Oregon State is 8-1 when it shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
- The Bruins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Beavers rank 268th.
- The Beavers score 9.5 more points per game (71.5) than the Bruins give up to opponents (62.0).
- When it scores more than 62.0 points, Oregon State is 8-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Oregon State averaged 64.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 56.2.
- In 2022-23, the Beavers allowed 4.4 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (69.2).
- At home, Oregon State knocked down 5.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Oregon State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.0%) than away (35.5%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Utah Valley
|W 74-71
|Gill Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|UTSA
|W 66-65
|Gill Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Idaho State
|W 76-57
|Gill Coliseum
|12/28/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|USC
|-
|Gill Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ Washington State
|-
|Beasley Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.