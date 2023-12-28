The UCLA Bruins (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will be looking to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It will air at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Oregon State Stats Insights

  • The Beavers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
  • Oregon State is 8-1 when it shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
  • The Bruins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Beavers rank 268th.
  • The Beavers score 9.5 more points per game (71.5) than the Bruins give up to opponents (62.0).
  • When it scores more than 62.0 points, Oregon State is 8-2.

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Oregon State averaged 64.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 56.2.
  • In 2022-23, the Beavers allowed 4.4 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (69.2).
  • At home, Oregon State knocked down 5.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Oregon State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.0%) than away (35.5%) as well.

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Utah Valley W 74-71 Gill Coliseum
12/17/2023 UTSA W 66-65 Gill Coliseum
12/21/2023 Idaho State W 76-57 Gill Coliseum
12/28/2023 UCLA - Gill Coliseum
12/30/2023 USC - Gill Coliseum
1/4/2024 @ Washington State - Beasley Coliseum

