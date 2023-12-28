The UCLA Bruins (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) will be looking to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It will air at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Oregon State Stats Insights

The Beavers' 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Bruins have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).

Oregon State is 8-1 when it shoots better than 38.7% from the field.

The Bruins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Beavers rank 268th.

The Beavers score 9.5 more points per game (71.5) than the Bruins give up to opponents (62.0).

When it scores more than 62.0 points, Oregon State is 8-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Oregon State averaged 64.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 56.2.

In 2022-23, the Beavers allowed 4.4 fewer points per game at home (64.8) than on the road (69.2).

At home, Oregon State knocked down 5.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.6 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.1). Oregon State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30.0%) than away (35.5%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon State Upcoming Schedule