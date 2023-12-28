Oregon State vs. UCLA: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 28
The Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the UCLA Bruins (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Oregon State matchup.
Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Oregon State vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Oregon State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-5.5)
|-
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|UCLA (-5.5)
|127.5
|-240
|+195
Oregon State vs. UCLA Betting Trends
- Oregon State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
- The Beavers have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- UCLA has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, just two of the Bruins games have hit the over.
Oregon State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Oregon State, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly higher (73rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (197th).
- The Beavers' national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).
- The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
