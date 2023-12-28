The Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) will attempt to continue a five-game winning run when hosting the UCLA Bruins (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UCLA vs. Oregon State matchup.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State vs. UCLA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Oregon State Moneyline BetMGM UCLA (-5.5) - - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UCLA (-5.5) 127.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon State vs. UCLA Betting Trends

Oregon State has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

The Beavers have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

UCLA has compiled a 3-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, just two of the Bruins games have hit the over.

Oregon State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oregon State, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly higher (73rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (197th).

The Beavers' national championship odds are the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).

The implied probability of Oregon State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

