Oregon State vs. Morgan State December 28 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon State Beavers (7-0) will face the Morgan State Bears (4-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
Oregon State vs. Morgan State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Raegan Beers: 19.1 PTS, 12.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kelsey Rees: 10.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Talia van Oelhoffen: 8.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Timea Gardiner: 9.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Donovyn Hunter: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Morgan State Players to Watch
- Gabrielle Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Joelle Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaia Ponder: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Sedayjha Payne: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tamaria Rumph: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
