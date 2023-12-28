The Oregon State Beavers (7-0) will face the Morgan State Bears (4-6) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Oregon State vs. Morgan State Game Information

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Raegan Beers: 19.1 PTS, 12.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Kelsey Rees: 10.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Talia van Oelhoffen: 8.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Timea Gardiner: 9.3 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Donovyn Hunter: 6.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Morgan State Players to Watch

  • Gabrielle Johnson: 9.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joelle Johnson: 7.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kaia Ponder: 8.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Sedayjha Payne: 5.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tamaria Rumph: 7.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

