The UCLA Bruins (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet a fellow Pac-12 team, the Oregon State Beavers (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Information

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Jordan Pope: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyler Bilodeau: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Dexter Akanno: 10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • KC Ibekwe: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Josiah Lake: 4.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

UCLA Players to Watch

  • Adem Bona: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Sebastian Mack: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Lazar Stefanovic: 11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dylan Andrews: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Aday Mara: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Oregon State vs. UCLA Stat Comparison

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG UCLA AVG UCLA Rank
256th 71.7 Points Scored 69.1 296th
181st 70.9 Points Allowed 58.8 5th
165th 37.2 Rebounds 36.6 189th
229th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.1 187th
335th 5.3 3pt Made 4.6 349th
290th 11.7 Assists 13.5 186th
309th 13.6 Turnovers 10.9 103rd

