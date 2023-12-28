Oregon State vs. UCLA December 28 Tickets & Start Time
The UCLA Bruins (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet a fellow Pac-12 team, the Oregon State Beavers (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Oregon State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oregon State Players to Watch
- Jordan Pope: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tyler Bilodeau: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Dexter Akanno: 10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- KC Ibekwe: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Josiah Lake: 4.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UCLA Players to Watch
- Adem Bona: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Sebastian Mack: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lazar Stefanovic: 11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dylan Andrews: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aday Mara: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oregon State vs. UCLA Stat Comparison
|Oregon State Rank
|Oregon State AVG
|UCLA AVG
|UCLA Rank
|256th
|71.7
|Points Scored
|69.1
|296th
|181st
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|58.8
|5th
|165th
|37.2
|Rebounds
|36.6
|189th
|229th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|187th
|335th
|5.3
|3pt Made
|4.6
|349th
|290th
|11.7
|Assists
|13.5
|186th
|309th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|10.9
|103rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.