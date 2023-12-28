The UCLA Bruins (5-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet a fellow Pac-12 team, the Oregon State Beavers (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12), on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Gill Coliseum. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET and you can watch via Pac-12 Network.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Oregon State Players to Watch

Jordan Pope: 15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyler Bilodeau: 12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Dexter Akanno: 10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK KC Ibekwe: 6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Josiah Lake: 4.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

UCLA Players to Watch

Adem Bona: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK Sebastian Mack: 13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Lazar Stefanovic: 11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Dylan Andrews: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Aday Mara: 5.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Oregon State vs. UCLA Stat Comparison

Oregon State Rank Oregon State AVG UCLA AVG UCLA Rank 256th 71.7 Points Scored 69.1 296th 181st 70.9 Points Allowed 58.8 5th 165th 37.2 Rebounds 36.6 189th 229th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.1 187th 335th 5.3 3pt Made 4.6 349th 290th 11.7 Assists 13.5 186th 309th 13.6 Turnovers 10.9 103rd

