The Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) host the UCLA Bruins (5-6, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning five home games in a row. The Bruins are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 127.5.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Gill Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCLA -5.5 127.5

Beavers Betting Records & Stats

Oregon State has played nine games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 127.5 points.

Oregon State's average game total this season has been 140.6, 13.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Oregon State is 4-6-0 ATS this year.

Oregon State has been underdogs in three games this season, however, it has failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Beavers have not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Oregon State has a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 5 55.6% 67.7 139.2 62.0 131.1 133.5 Oregon State 9 90% 71.5 139.2 69.1 131.1 137.5

Additional Oregon State Insights & Trends

The Bruins had 12 wins in 23 games against the spread last year in Pac-12 action.

The Beavers put up an average of 71.5 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 62.0 the Bruins give up.

When it scores more than 62.0 points, Oregon State is 4-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Oregon State vs. UCLA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 3-6-0 1-4 2-7-0 Oregon State 4-6-0 1-2 7-3-0

Oregon State vs. UCLA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCLA Oregon State 17-0 Home Record 10-7 9-2 Away Record 1-10 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.4 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 56.2 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-7-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

