Thursday's contest that pits the Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) versus the USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) at Matthew Knight Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-74 in favor of Oregon. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 28.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Oregon vs. USC Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Oregon vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: Oregon 77, USC 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Oregon vs. USC

Computer Predicted Spread: Oregon (-2.7)

Oregon (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.8

Oregon is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to USC's 4-4-0 ATS record. A total of three out of the Ducks' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Trojans' games have gone over.

Oregon Performance Insights

The Ducks average 79.0 points per game (89th in college basketball) while giving up 70.9 per contest (182nd in college basketball). They have a +89 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Oregon prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. It is pulling down 36.9 rebounds per game (174th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.4 per contest.

Oregon connects on 7.5 three-pointers per game (182nd in college basketball) at a 34.3% rate (145th in college basketball), compared to the 6.8 its opponents make while shooting 34.2% from deep.

The Ducks rank 88th in college basketball by averaging 99.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 183rd in college basketball, allowing 89.6 points per 100 possessions.

Oregon has committed 2.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.5 (76th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.3 (94th in college basketball).

