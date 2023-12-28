The Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) welcome in the USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Oregon Stats Insights

  • This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.
  • In games Oregon shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
  • The Ducks are the 174th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 96th.
  • The Ducks record 5.9 more points per game (79) than the Trojans allow (73.1).
  • Oregon is 6-2 when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Oregon posted 73 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
  • The Ducks gave up 63.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
  • Oregon made 7.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in away games (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Cal Baptist W 76-55 Matthew Knight Arena
12/17/2023 Syracuse L 83-63 Sanford Sports Pentagon
12/21/2023 Kent State W 84-70 Matthew Knight Arena
12/28/2023 USC - Matthew Knight Arena
12/30/2023 UCLA - Matthew Knight Arena
1/4/2024 @ Washington - Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.