The Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) welcome in the USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: ESPN

Oregon Stats Insights

This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.

In games Oregon shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Ducks are the 174th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 96th.

The Ducks record 5.9 more points per game (79) than the Trojans allow (73.1).

Oregon is 6-2 when scoring more than 73.1 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon posted 73 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.

The Ducks gave up 63.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69 when playing on the road.

Oregon made 7.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in away games (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% away from home.

