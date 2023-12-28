How to Watch Oregon vs. USC on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) welcome in the USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) after winning four home games in a row. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
Oregon vs. USC Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: ESPN
Oregon Stats Insights
- This season, the Ducks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Trojans' opponents have made.
- In games Oregon shoots higher than 41.3% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Ducks are the 174th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Trojans sit at 96th.
- The Ducks record 5.9 more points per game (79) than the Trojans allow (73.1).
- Oregon is 6-2 when scoring more than 73.1 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon posted 73 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 5.6 points per contest.
- The Ducks gave up 63.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69 when playing on the road.
- Oregon made 7.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged in away games (7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% away from home.
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Cal Baptist
|W 76-55
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/17/2023
|Syracuse
|L 83-63
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|12/21/2023
|Kent State
|W 84-70
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/28/2023
|USC
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/30/2023
|UCLA
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
