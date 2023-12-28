Oregon vs. USC: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 28
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:26 PM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. USC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Oregon vs. USC Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Oregon vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oregon Moneyline
|USC Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oregon (-2.5)
|-
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Oregon (-2.5)
|148.5
|-146
|+122
Oregon vs. USC Betting Trends
- Oregon has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Ducks' eight games this season have hit the over.
- USC has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Trojans and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of eight times this season.
Oregon Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12500
- Oddsmakers rate Oregon considerably higher (43rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (68th).
- The Ducks were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +12500, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of Oregon winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.
