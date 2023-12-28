The Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. USC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Oregon vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon Moneyline USC Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon (-2.5) - - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Oregon (-2.5) 148.5 -146 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Oregon vs. USC Betting Trends

  • Oregon has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of three out of the Ducks' eight games this season have hit the over.
  • USC has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Trojans and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of eight times this season.

Oregon Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +12500
  • Oddsmakers rate Oregon considerably higher (43rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (68th).
  • The Ducks were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +12500, which is the -biggest change in the country.
  • The implied probability of Oregon winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

