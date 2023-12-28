The Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) look to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Oregon vs. USC matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. USC Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Oregon vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. USC Betting Trends

Oregon has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Ducks' eight games this season have hit the over.

USC has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Trojans and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of eight times this season.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Oddsmakers rate Oregon considerably higher (43rd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (68th).

The Ducks were +8000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +12500, which is the -biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Oregon winning the national championship, based on its +12500 moneyline odds, is 0.8%.

