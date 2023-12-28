Thursday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Oregon Ducks (7-2, 0-0 Pac-12) against the USC Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Oregon vs. USC Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Oregon Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oregon Players to Watch

Jermaine Couisnard: 12.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Kwame Evans Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Keeshawn Barthelemy: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kario Oquendo: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Jadrian Tracey: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

USC Players to Watch

Boogie Ellis: 21.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

21.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Isaiah Collier: 17.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Kobe Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Joshua Morgan: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK Harrison Hornery: 4.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon vs. USC Stat Comparison

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG USC AVG USC Rank 80th 80.2 Points Scored 78.9 100th 151st 69.7 Points Allowed 72.7 224th 138th 37.7 Rebounds 37.3 157th 211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th 145th 7.9 3pt Made 8.1 128th 105th 14.8 Assists 14.8 105th 63rd 10.3 Turnovers 13.3 286th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.