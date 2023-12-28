Oregon vs. USC December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Oregon Ducks (7-2, 0-0 Pac-12) against the USC Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Oregon vs. USC Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Oregon Players to Watch
- Jermaine Couisnard: 12.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kwame Evans Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Keeshawn Barthelemy: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kario Oquendo: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jadrian Tracey: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
USC Players to Watch
- Boogie Ellis: 21.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Isaiah Collier: 17.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Harrison Hornery: 4.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
Oregon vs. USC Stat Comparison
|Oregon Rank
|Oregon AVG
|USC AVG
|USC Rank
|80th
|80.2
|Points Scored
|78.9
|100th
|151st
|69.7
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|224th
|138th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|37.3
|157th
|211th
|8.8
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|126th
|145th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.1
|128th
|105th
|14.8
|Assists
|14.8
|105th
|63rd
|10.3
|Turnovers
|13.3
|286th
