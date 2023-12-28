Thursday's Pac-12 schedule includes the Oregon Ducks (7-2, 0-0 Pac-12) against the USC Trojans (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Oregon vs. USC Game Information

Oregon Players to Watch

  • Jermaine Couisnard: 12.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kwame Evans Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Keeshawn Barthelemy: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kario Oquendo: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jadrian Tracey: 8.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

USC Players to Watch

  • Boogie Ellis: 21.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Isaiah Collier: 17.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kobe Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Joshua Morgan: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Harrison Hornery: 4.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Oregon vs. USC Stat Comparison

Oregon Rank Oregon AVG USC AVG USC Rank
80th 80.2 Points Scored 78.9 100th
151st 69.7 Points Allowed 72.7 224th
138th 37.7 Rebounds 37.3 157th
211th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th
145th 7.9 3pt Made 8.1 128th
105th 14.8 Assists 14.8 105th
63rd 10.3 Turnovers 13.3 286th

