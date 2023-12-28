The Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oregon vs. USC Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon -2.5 Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oregon Betting Records & Stats

Oregon's games have gone over the point total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

The Ducks have gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.

Oregon has a 5-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-4-0 mark from USC.

Oregon vs. USC Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 79.0 157.5 70.9 144 144.5 USC 78.5 157.5 73.1 144 149.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Oregon Insights & Trends

Oregon covered 10 times in 22 chances against the spread in conference play last season.

The Ducks score 79.0 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 73.1 the Trojans give up.

When Oregon puts up more than 73.1 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oregon vs. USC Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 5-3-0 5-3 3-5-0 USC 4-4-0 0-1 6-2-0

Oregon vs. USC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon USC 15-6 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 5-5 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.2 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.