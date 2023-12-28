Oregon vs. USC: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 28
The Oregon Ducks (8-3, 0-0 Pac-12) are only 2.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game home winning streak when they square off against the USC Trojans (6-5, 0-0 Pac-12) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Oregon vs. USC Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Eugene, Oregon
- Venue: Matthew Knight Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Oregon
|-2.5
|Not Set
Oregon Betting Records & Stats
- Oregon's games have gone over the point total in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).
- The Ducks have gone 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- Oregon has a 5-3-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 4-4-0 mark from USC.
Oregon vs. USC Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Oregon
|79.0
|157.5
|70.9
|144
|144.5
|USC
|78.5
|157.5
|73.1
|144
|149.5
Additional Oregon Insights & Trends
- Oregon covered 10 times in 22 chances against the spread in conference play last season.
- The Ducks score 79.0 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 73.1 the Trojans give up.
- When Oregon puts up more than 73.1 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
Oregon vs. USC Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Oregon
|5-3-0
|5-3
|3-5-0
|USC
|4-4-0
|0-1
|6-2-0
Oregon vs. USC Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Oregon
|USC
|15-6
|Home Record
|15-2
|4-6
|Away Record
|5-5
|8-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|73.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.2
|67.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.2
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
