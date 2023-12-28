Thursday's game between the Portland State Vikings (9-3, 0-0 Big Sky) and Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7, 0-0 Big Sky) matching up at Reese Court has a projected final score of 73-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Portland State, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on December 28.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Cheney, Washington

Venue: Reese Court

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Portland State 73, Eastern Washington 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Portland State vs. Eastern Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Portland State (-1.4)

Portland State (-1.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.7

Eastern Washington is 6-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Portland State's 5-1-0 ATS record. The Eagles have a 6-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Vikings have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Portland State Performance Insights

The Vikings are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +83 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.8 points per game (216th in college basketball) and give up 66.9 per contest (89th in college basketball).

Portland State comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 1.3 boards. It grabs 38.9 rebounds per game (88th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.6.

Portland State makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (107th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents.

Portland State has won the turnover battle by 3.0 per game, committing 9.7 (40th in college basketball) while forcing 12.7 (129th in college basketball).

