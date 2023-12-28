How to Watch Portland State vs. Eastern Washington on TV or Live Stream - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7, 0-0 Big Sky) are home in Big Sky action versus the Portland State Vikings (9-3, 0-0 Big Sky) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Portland State Stats Insights
- Portland State is 5-0 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Vikings are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 322nd.
- The Vikings score only 0.6 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Eagles allow (74.4).
- Portland State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.
Portland State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Portland State averages 83.0 points per game. Away, it scores 68.5.
- In 2023-24 the Vikings are giving up 1.7 fewer points per game at home (66.0) than away (67.7).
- Portland State drains more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (31.0%).
Portland State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|George Fox
|W 83-77
|Viking Pavillion
|12/15/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 69-65
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/18/2023
|@ Fresno State
|W 75-72
|Save Mart Center
|12/28/2023
|@ Eastern Washington
|-
|Reese Court
|12/30/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ UMKC
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
