The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7, 0-0 Big Sky) are home in Big Sky action versus the Portland State Vikings (9-3, 0-0 Big Sky) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

Reese Court in Cheney, Washington TV: ESPN+

Portland State Stats Insights

Portland State is 5-0 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Vikings are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 322nd.

The Vikings score only 0.6 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Eagles allow (74.4).

Portland State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Portland State averages 83.0 points per game. Away, it scores 68.5.

In 2023-24 the Vikings are giving up 1.7 fewer points per game at home (66.0) than away (67.7).

Portland State drains more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (31.0%).

Portland State Upcoming Schedule