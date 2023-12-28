The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7, 0-0 Big Sky) are home in Big Sky action versus the Portland State Vikings (9-3, 0-0 Big Sky) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington
  • TV: ESPN+
Portland State Stats Insights

  • Portland State is 5-0 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Vikings are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 322nd.
  • The Vikings score only 0.6 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Eagles allow (74.4).
  • Portland State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Portland State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Portland State averages 83.0 points per game. Away, it scores 68.5.
  • In 2023-24 the Vikings are giving up 1.7 fewer points per game at home (66.0) than away (67.7).
  • Portland State drains more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (7.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than away (31.0%).

Portland State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 George Fox W 83-77 Viking Pavillion
12/15/2023 @ San Diego L 69-65 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/18/2023 @ Fresno State W 75-72 Save Mart Center
12/28/2023 @ Eastern Washington - Reese Court
12/30/2023 @ Idaho - ICCU Arena
1/6/2024 @ UMKC - Swinney Recreation Center

