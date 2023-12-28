Portland State vs. Eastern Washington: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 28
Thursday's Big Sky slate will see the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7, 0-0 Big Sky) face the Portland State Vikings (9-3, 0-0 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Eastern Washington vs. Portland State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Eastern Washington Moneyline
|Portland State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Eastern Washington (-2.5)
|149.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Eastern Washington (-2.5)
|149.5
|-150
|+122
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends
- Portland State has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this year.
- The Vikings are 5-0 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Eastern Washington has covered six times in nine games with a spread this season.
- In the Eagles' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.