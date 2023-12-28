Thursday's Big Sky slate will see the Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7, 0-0 Big Sky) face the Portland State Vikings (9-3, 0-0 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Eastern Washington vs. Portland State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Reese Court in Cheney, Washington

Reese Court in Cheney, Washington How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Eastern Washington Moneyline Portland State Moneyline BetMGM Eastern Washington (-2.5) 149.5 -145 +120 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Eastern Washington (-2.5) 149.5 -150 +122 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends

Portland State has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this year.

The Vikings are 5-0 ATS this year when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Eastern Washington has covered six times in nine games with a spread this season.

In the Eagles' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.