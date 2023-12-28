Thursday's game between the Eastern Washington Eagles (8-3) and Portland State Vikings (5-5) matching up at Pamplin Sports Center has a projected final score of 73-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Eastern Washington, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on December 28.

In their last time out, the Vikings lost 67-54 to Portland on Wednesday.

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Washington 73, Portland State 56

Portland State Schedule Analysis

On November 9, the Vikings picked up their signature win of the season, a 71-62 victory over the UC Davis Aggies, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 187) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Vikings are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.

Portland State 2023-24 Best Wins

71-62 on the road over UC Davis (No. 187) on November 9

72-61 on the road over Fresno State (No. 227) on November 29

75-68 at home over Seattle U (No. 320) on November 25

Portland State Leaders

Esmeralda Morales: 20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (36-for-88)

20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (36-for-88) Mia 'Uhila: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Rhema Ogele: 11.8 PTS, 53.9 FG%

11.8 PTS, 53.9 FG% Century McCartney: 3.5 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

3.5 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Joy Haltom: 3.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 27.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

Portland State Performance Insights

The Vikings average 61.3 points per game (257th in college basketball) while giving up 64.7 per contest (199th in college basketball). They have a -34 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Vikings put up 67.0 points per game in home games, compared to 55.6 points per game away from home, a difference of 11.4 points per contest.

Portland State is ceding 66.2 points per game this season at home, which is 3.0 more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (63.2).

