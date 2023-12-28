Portland State vs. Eastern Washington December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6, 0-0 Big Sky) against the Portland State Vikings (8-2, 0-0 Big Sky), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Portland State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Portland State Players to Watch
- Jorell Saterfield: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kaelen Allen: 10.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ismail Habib: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Woods: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Cedric Coward: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- LeJuan Watts: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Casey Jones: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jake Kyman: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison
|Eastern Washington Rank
|Eastern Washington AVG
|Portland State AVG
|Portland State Rank
|128th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|74.6
|186th
|302nd
|76.9
|Points Allowed
|66.2
|70th
|285th
|33.9
|Rebounds
|38.8
|88th
|337th
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|126th
|54th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|7.9
|145th
|11th
|18.9
|Assists
|14.4
|125th
|316th
|13.8
|Turnovers
|9.3
|20th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.