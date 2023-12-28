Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6, 0-0 Big Sky) against the Portland State Vikings (8-2, 0-0 Big Sky), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Portland State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland State Players to Watch

Jorell Saterfield: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaelen Allen: 10.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Ismail Habib: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Hunter Woods: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

Cedric Coward: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK LeJuan Watts: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Casey Jones: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Jake Kyman: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Eastern Washington Rank Eastern Washington AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank 128th 77.3 Points Scored 74.6 186th 302nd 76.9 Points Allowed 66.2 70th 285th 33.9 Rebounds 38.8 88th 337th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th 54th 9.2 3pt Made 7.9 145th 11th 18.9 Assists 14.4 125th 316th 13.8 Turnovers 9.3 20th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.