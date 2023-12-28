Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Eastern Washington Eagles (3-6, 0-0 Big Sky) against the Portland State Vikings (8-2, 0-0 Big Sky), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Portland State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland State Players to Watch

  • Jorell Saterfield: 10.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kaelen Allen: 10.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ismail Habib: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hunter Woods: 6.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Washington Players to Watch

  • Cedric Coward: 12.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • LeJuan Watts: 10.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ethan Price: 9.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Casey Jones: 10.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Jake Kyman: 10.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Stat Comparison

Eastern Washington Rank Eastern Washington AVG Portland State AVG Portland State Rank
128th 77.3 Points Scored 74.6 186th
302nd 76.9 Points Allowed 66.2 70th
285th 33.9 Rebounds 38.8 88th
337th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 9.8 126th
54th 9.2 3pt Made 7.9 145th
11th 18.9 Assists 14.4 125th
316th 13.8 Turnovers 9.3 20th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.