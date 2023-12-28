Portland State vs. Eastern Washington December 28 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Portland State Vikings (5-3) against the Eastern Washington Eagles (6-2) at 9:00 PM ET.
Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Portland State Players to Watch
- Esmeralda Morales: 20.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mia 'Uhila: 9.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rhema Ogele: 12.5 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joy Haltom: 3.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Century McCartney: 3.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Jamie Loera: 12.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaliyah Alexander: 16.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacinta Buckley: 8.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Milly Knowles: 6.9 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaleesa Lawrence: 9.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
