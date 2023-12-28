The Eastern Washington Eagles (4-7, 0-0 Big Sky) are at home in Big Sky action against the Portland State Vikings (9-3, 0-0 Big Sky) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has a point total of 149.5.

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cheney, Washington

Cheney, Washington Venue: Reese Court

Favorite Spread Over/Under Eastern Washington -2.5 149.5

Vikings Betting Records & Stats

Portland State and its opponents have scored more than 149.5 combined points just once this season.

Portland State has had an average of 140.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 8.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Portland State is 5-1-0 ATS this year.

Portland State has been victorious in four of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Vikings have entered five games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 4-1 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Portland State has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Washington 5 55.6% 74.9 148.7 74.4 141.3 148.9 Portland State 1 16.7% 73.8 148.7 66.9 141.3 144.0

Additional Portland State Insights & Trends

The Eagles were 13-6-0 against the spread last season in Big Sky play.

The Vikings score just 0.6 fewer points per game (73.8) than the Eagles give up (74.4).

Portland State has put together a 2-0 ATS record and a 5-0 overall record in games it scores more than 74.4 points.

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Washington 6-3-0 1-0 6-3-0 Portland State 5-1-0 5-0 2-4-0

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Washington Portland State 11-1 Home Record 6-7 10-7 Away Record 5-9 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 1-9-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.7 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.4 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-7-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

