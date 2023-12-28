The Portland State Vikings (5-5) take on the Eastern Washington Eagles (8-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday in Big Sky play.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Portland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine

Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big Sky Games

Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Scoring Comparison

The Eagles put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 64.7 the Vikings allow.

Eastern Washington is 5-2 when it scores more than 64.7 points.

Portland State's record is 5-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.

The 61.3 points per game the Vikings average are just 4.4 more points than the Eagles give up (56.9).

When Portland State totals more than 56.9 points, it is 5-1.

Eastern Washington is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 61.3 points.

The Vikings are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (38.2%).

Portland State Leaders

Esmeralda Morales: 20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (36-for-88)

20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (36-for-88) Mia 'Uhila: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Rhema Ogele: 11.8 PTS, 53.9 FG%

11.8 PTS, 53.9 FG% Century McCartney: 3.5 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)

3.5 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11) Joy Haltom: 3.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 27.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Portland State Schedule