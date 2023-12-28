How to Watch the Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM PST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Portland State Vikings (5-5) take on the Eastern Washington Eagles (8-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday in Big Sky play.
Portland State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Pamplin Sports Center in Portland, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big Sky Games
Portland State vs. Eastern Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 8.9 more points than the 64.7 the Vikings allow.
- Eastern Washington is 5-2 when it scores more than 64.7 points.
- Portland State's record is 5-4 when it gives up fewer than 73.6 points.
- The 61.3 points per game the Vikings average are just 4.4 more points than the Eagles give up (56.9).
- When Portland State totals more than 56.9 points, it is 5-1.
- Eastern Washington is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 61.3 points.
- The Vikings are making 40.1% of their shots from the field, just 1.9% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (38.2%).
Portland State Leaders
- Esmeralda Morales: 20.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 42.1 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (36-for-88)
- Mia 'Uhila: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Rhema Ogele: 11.8 PTS, 53.9 FG%
- Century McCartney: 3.5 PTS, 28.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Joy Haltom: 3.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 27.0 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
Portland State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Northwest Christian
|W 69-60
|Pamplin Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|San Francisco
|L 74-63
|Pamplin Sports Center
|12/20/2023
|Portland
|L 67-54
|Pamplin Sports Center
|12/28/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Pamplin Sports Center
|12/30/2023
|Idaho
|-
|Pamplin Sports Center
|1/3/2024
|@ UMKC
|-
|Swinney Recreation Center
