Scoot Henderson and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be taking on the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 130-113 win over the Kings (his last game) Henderson produced 17 points and 11 assists.

With prop bets available for Henderson, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Scoot Henderson Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 11.1 13.0 Rebounds 3.5 2.6 2.5 Assists 5.5 4.5 4.7 PRA -- 18.2 20.2 PR -- 13.7 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.0



Scoot Henderson Insights vs. the Spurs

Henderson is responsible for attempting 8.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.1 per game.

He's knocked down 1.0 threes per game, or 5.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Henderson's opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 17th in the NBA with 105.6 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers rank 26th in possessions per game with 102.4.

On defense, the Spurs have conceded 123.2 points per contest, which is 28th-best in the league.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 46.3 rebounds per game.

The Spurs are the 29th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 28.7 assists per contest.

The Spurs are the worst team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.5 made 3-pointers per game.

