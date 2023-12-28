The San Antonio Spurs (4-25) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) after losing 11 straight road games. The Trail Blazers are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 118 - Spurs 111

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (- 4.5)

Trail Blazers (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Trail Blazers (-7.1)

Trail Blazers (-7.1) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.8

The Trail Blazers (14-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 48.3% of the time, 10.4% more often than the Spurs (11-18-0) this year.

Portland hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while San Antonio covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 38.1% of the time.

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2023-24, Portland does it in fewer games (48.3% of the time) than San Antonio (69%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Spurs are 3-25, while the Trail Blazers are 0-2 as moneyline favorites.

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Trail Blazers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

While the Trail Blazers rank in the bottom five in the NBA in points per game with 108.7 (second-worst), they rank 18th in the league with 114.7 points allowed per contest.

Portland has struggled to accumulate rebounds this season, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 41.2 boards per game. It ranks 24th by allowing 44.9 boards per contest.

The Trail Blazers haven't posted many dimes this year, ranking worst in the NBA with 22.6 assists per game.

Portland ranks third-best in the NBA by forcing 15 turnovers per game. It ranks 24th in the league by averaging 14.3 turnovers per contest.

The Trail Blazers are draining 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 35.4% three-point percentage (23rd-ranked).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.