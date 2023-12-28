Trail Blazers vs. Spurs December 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:17 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) match up with the San Antonio Spurs (3-20) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Shaedon Sharpe averages 18.1 points, 3.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.
- Deandre Ayton averages 13 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- Malcolm Brogdon puts up 16.5 points, 3.8 boards and 5.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Jabari Walker posts 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Toumani Camara averages 7.2 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Victor Wembanyama generates 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Spurs.
- Keldon Johnson is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He's sinking 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.
- Zach Collins is averaging 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.
- Jeremy Sochan gives the Spurs 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while delivering 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Stat Comparison
|Trail Blazers
|Spurs
|106.8
|Points Avg.
|109.8
|113.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.4
|43.2%
|Field Goal %
|45.2%
|34.6%
|Three Point %
|34%
