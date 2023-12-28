The San Antonio Spurs (4-25) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) after losing 11 straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Spurs.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

This season, the Trail Blazers have a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% lower than the 49.4% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

In games Portland shoots higher than 49.4% from the field, it is 3-3 overall.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 19th.

The Trail Blazers average 108.7 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 123.2 the Spurs allow.

Portland has a 1-1 record when putting up more than 123.2 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Trail Blazers have performed better when playing at home this year, posting 109.3 points per game, compared to 108.2 per game when playing on the road.

Portland gives up 115.2 points per game at home, compared to 114.1 when playing on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Trail Blazers have fared better at home this season, averaging 12.8 per game, compared to 11.9 away from home. Meanwhile, they've put up a 34.4% three-point percentage at home and a 36.4% mark on the road.

