Jerami Grant is one of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs meet at Moda Center on Thursday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 21.5-point total set for Grant on Thursday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).

Grant has averaged 2.5 assists per game, which is equal to Thursday's assist over/under.

Grant has connected on 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his over/under on Thursday.

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 6.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -179)

The 15.4 points Malcolm Brogdon scores per game are 1.1 less than his prop total on Thursday (16.5).

He grabs 3.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet on Thursday.

Brogdon has collected 5.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

He has connected on two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Thursday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.