There is high school basketball competition in Umatilla County, Oregon today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pendleton High School at Lewiston High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 28

1:30 PM PT on December 28 Location: Lewiston, ID

Lewiston, ID How to Stream: Watch Here

Weston-McEwen High School at Vernonia High School