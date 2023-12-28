Umatilla County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:34 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball competition in Umatilla County, Oregon today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Umatilla County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pendleton High School at Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Lewiston, ID
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weston-McEwen High School at Vernonia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Athena, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
