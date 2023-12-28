Wasco County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Wasco County, Oregon today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Wasco County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Lake High School at South Wasco County High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Maupin, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
