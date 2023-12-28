Washington County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Washington County, Oregon today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Caldera High School at Forest Grove High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westside Christian High School at Harrisburg High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Harrisburg, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aloha High School at Centennial High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on December 28
- Location: Gresham, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.