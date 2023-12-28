The Columbia Lions and the San Francisco Dons square off in the only game on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature WCC teams.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

WCC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV Columbia Lions at San Francisco Dons 9:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow WCC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!