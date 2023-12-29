Will Adam Larsson Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 29?
Should you bet on Adam Larsson to score a goal when the Seattle Kraken and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Adam Larsson score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Larsson stats and insights
- Larsson has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.
- Larsson has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 3.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Larsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|24:08
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/23/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|24:32
|Away
|W 3-2
|12/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|25:57
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|26:13
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/16/2023
|Kings
|1
|1
|0
|26:33
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/14/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|21:03
|Home
|W 7-1
|12/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:32
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:57
|Home
|L 3-0
|12/9/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|26:22
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|12/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|25:12
|Home
|L 2-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kraken vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.