Benton County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:35 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Benton County, Oregon? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Benton County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pleasant Hill High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Monroe, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
