Clackamas County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:41 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Clackamas County, Oregon today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gladstone High School at Yreka High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM PT on December 29
- Location: Stayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Tahoe High School at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
- Game Time: 5:30 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Sparks, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrienne Nelson High School at South Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clackamas High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.