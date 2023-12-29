Coos County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:35 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Coos County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Coos County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Marshfield High School at Stayton High School
- Game Time: 12:00 AM PT on December 29
- Location: Stayton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
