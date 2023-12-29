Deschutes County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:42 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deschutes County, Oregon has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bend Sr High School at Crook County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caldera High School at McNary High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Bend, OR
- Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clackamas High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
