Grant County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:41 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Grant County, Oregon today, and info on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grant County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Enterprise High School at Prairie City High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Baker City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.