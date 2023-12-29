Harney County, OR High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:42 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball competition in Harney County, Oregon is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harney County, Oregon High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Burns High School at Cove High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM PT on December 29
- Location: Baker City, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.