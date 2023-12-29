The San Antonio Spurs and Jerami Grant will clash when the Spurs (5-25) play the Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) at Moda Center on Friday, December 29 beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jerami Grant vs. Victor Wembanyama Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jerami Grant Victor Wembanyama Total Fantasy Pts 816.9 1118.2 Fantasy Pts Per Game 31.4 41.4 Fantasy Rank 51 16

Buy Grant and Wembanyama gear on Fanatics!

Jerami Grant vs. Victor Wembanyama Insights

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant's numbers on the season are 22.2 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

The Trail Blazers average 108.6 points per game (29th in the league) while allowing 114.8 per contest (18th in the NBA). They have a -185 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Portland loses the rebound battle by 3.1 boards on average. it records 41.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 25th in the league, while its opponents grab 44.8 per outing.

The Trail Blazers hit 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.6 more than their opponents (10.7). They are shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc (24th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 32.4%.

Portland and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Blazers commit 14.2 per game (24th in the league) and force 14.9 (third in NBA action).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Victor Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3 assists, making 44% of his shots from the field and 28.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

The Spurs have a -345 scoring differential, falling short by 11.5 points per game. They're putting up 111.1 points per game, 25th in the league, and are allowing 122.6 per outing to rank 27th in the NBA.

San Antonio is 20th in the NBA at 43.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 fewer than the 46.7 its opponents average.

The Spurs connect on 12.8 three-pointers per game (14th in the league), 1.6 fewer than their opponents. They are shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc (26th in NBA) and opponents are shooting 38.9%.

San Antonio loses the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 15.1 (28th in league) while its opponents average 12.9.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jerami Grant vs. Victor Wembanyama Advanced Stats

Stat Jerami Grant Victor Wembanyama Plus/Minus Per Game -6.2 -5.7 Usage Percentage 26.1% 29.7% True Shooting Pct 58.2% 52.9% Total Rebound Pct 6.3% 18.8% Assist Pct 12.3% 16%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.